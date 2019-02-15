U.S. attorney talks fentanyl threat, efforts to combat it in north AL

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The deadly drug fentanyl is top of mind across the country, including north Alabama.
This week, President Trump touched on the dangers of it and investigators in Limestone County seized an alarming amount of the synthetic opioid.
Jay Town, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, has strong words when talking about just how bad fentanyl is.
"Fentanyl is one of those drugs that we wish we could disinvent because it's an absolute killer," he said.
On Friday, President Donald Trump addressed it stating: “We have tremendous amounts of fentanyl coming into our country. It kills tens of thousands of people. I think far more than anybody registers.”
According to Town, in 2017, there were 72,000 fatal overdoses in the United States.
“Most of them were from opioids and fentanyl is a big part of that. You don’t know if an illegal drug is laced with fentanyl. It’s 1000 times more addictive than methamphetamine,” he explained. “Your body and mind become so addicted to fentanyl that you cannot control yourself or wean yourself off that desire to get fenantyl.”
It’s penetrated big cities and even parts of rural Alabama. This week, 2.2 grams of fentanyl were seized in a bust in east Limestone County. That small amount of the drug is enough to kill 11 people.
"It's absolutely one of those drugs we have to get off the street. The precursors are being manufactured in China and oftentimes distributed to countries south of our border here...and then brought into the marketplace in the United States," Town stated.
It's become a top tier priority for the Department of Justice, including Town's office and their Opioid Task Force.
"We are aggressively pursuing fentanyl cases here in the Northern District and have been doing so for the past couple of years," he said. "We're not only to going after the folks buying drugs, but also those who are trafficking and distributing this poison to our citizens and causing these overdoses."
It’s a federal crime to distribute a drug to somebody who then suffers an overdose, whether it’s fatal or not, Town stressed.
It is a mandatory 20 year sentence under the federal sentencing guidelines if you distributed a drug that then causes an overdose.
"It's a tremendous penalty. There is no sanctuary for parole for that crime. We're aggressively coming with new and innovative ways to discover who these dealers are and to punish them where there is the greatest amount of sanction at the federal level," Town said.
This week, his office also released new numbers in their ongoing fight to make sure that criminals don't get to keep the money they gain from their illegal activities.
The Northern District of Alabama collected $9,044,060.80 in criminal and civil actions in fiscal 2018. Of this amount, $7,221,160.63 was collected in criminal actions and $1,822,900.17 was collected in civil actions.
Town says that money makes up 75% of the budget for his office's entire operation.
Additionally, the Northern District of Alabama worked with other U.S. attorneys offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $1,651,100.00 in joint cases.
As a whole, the Justice Department collected nearly $15 billion in civil and criminal actions in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2018. The $14,839,821,650 in collections in FY 2018 represents is nearly seven times the appropriated $2.13 billion ($2,136,750,000) budget for the 94 U.S. Attorneys' offices.
"We really have been aggressive with getting those ill-gotten gains of nefarious and criminal activity and not letting those criminal activities generate or allow those criminals to keep the income that they've gotten from their illicit activity. So it's a very important part of this process for us," Town said Friday.
The U.S. attorneys offices, along with the department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims.
The law requires defendants to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss.
While restitution is paid to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the department's Crime Victims Fund, which distributes the funds collected to federal and state victim compensation and victim assistance programs.
The largest civil collections were from affirmative civil enforcement cases, in which the United States recovered government money lost to fraud or other misconduct or collected fines imposed on individuals and/or corporations for violations of federal health, safety, civil rights or environmental laws.
In addition, civil debts were collected on behalf of several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service, the Small Business Administration and the Department of Education.
