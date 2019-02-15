Suspect identified after high-speed chase in stolen U-Haul

MACON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Investigators are releasing the name of the man who led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen U-Haul van Thursday evening.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the man is 42-year-old Joshua Wesley.
According to Sheriff Andre Brunson, a U-Haul employee spotted the van on Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County, and, because of his job, he knew something was off. He reported the van to corporate, which confirmed the van had been reported stolen out of Montgomery in May 2018.
Brunson said the employee reported the van to the sheriff’s office and kept up with the van on the road before authorities arrived. When deputies took over, they tried to stop the van around mile marker 37, but the driver took off, turning around and fleeing southbound at mile marker 42.
More officers got involved in the chase and tried to set up a road block. Brunson said they were able to stop the van at around exit 38, but when deputies went to the window the driver refused to open the door. He then reportedly drove off, ramming a deputy’s car in the process. The deputy shot out his tire as he fled.
Brunson said Wesley continued on the interstate, turning from southbound to northbound a few times before he was finally stopped around mile marker 36. He’d driven about three or four miles on a rim, and authorities had to break the glass of the van to get him out.
Brunson said they found marijuana in the truck and Wesley faces several charges, including possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Brunson said there were no injuries over the course of the chase, but three deputy vehicles were damaged. He also said the chase exceeded “well over a hundred miles an hour.”
The Tuskegee Police Department and Alabama State Troopers assisted in the chase. Brunson commended their involvement, as well as his deputies, saying if it wasn’t for them someone would have definitely been hurt or killed.
