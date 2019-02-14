New flu drug Xofluza helping flu patients get better, faster

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Flu season is still in full swing with cases spiking around the Magnolia state right now.
More than 7 million people have caught the virus so far this flu season across the country. But now there may be hope for a speedy recovery. The new flu drug is called Xofluza.
Shanna Whitwell is the pharmacy manager at Baptist and says the sooner you take the new flu drug, the more effective it is.
“Xofluza is a new medication to treat the flu and it was just approved back in October. We started seeing prescriptions about two weeks ago. It is different from Tamiflu because it is a one time dose and Tamiflu you take it twice a day for 5 days and Xofluza you just take it once.”
The single dose treatment is only approved for adults and kids who are at least 12-years-old. Whitwell says there are even less side effects than the popular antiviral drug Tamiflu.
“The most common thing you see is the upset stomach but Xofluza has been proven to be a little less of that compared to Tamiflu so the side effect profile is a little bit better.”
Dr. Amy Hollman at MEA Primary Care Clinic says she is happy to have the new antiviral drug as an option for her patients.
“It’s been 20 years since Tamiflu came out and there has not been anything to treat in the meantime. In 20 years it’s the first antiviral to come out.”
Dr. Hollman has prescribed Xofluza to her patients over the past few weeks, and she’s impressed by the results.
“It’s working really well the patients are tolerating it. We haven’t seen a single callback which is great we have seen that with Tamiflu. Where we have to call in medication for nausea and it looks like people are getting better really quickly with it too.”
Dr. Hollman says this has been a busy flu season. She says she is glad there is now another way to better treat her patients.
