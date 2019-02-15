Learning just got a lot more fun for students at Belgreen School in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -
It’s about having fun while learning. The new program at Belgreen School combines movement and learning. Here’s how it works. The students takes a ball like this one, throws it at the screen then answers questions on a variety of subjects.
“We can all get together and play and have fun as well we are learning all different types of subjects,said, Student Katy Richeson.”
It’s called Lu interactive Playground. The idea is to help kids stay physically active while actively learning. The students learn from 10 different apps during a 40-minute P.E class.
"You got math, geography, history, critical thinking, and puzzles. It incorporates hand eye coordination,said, Nathan Vincent P.E. Teacher. "
Vincent says his kids are fully engaged in the learning activity he says the games actually help them retain information….. without realizing they are getting exercise all at the same time.
" They are moving so much and having so much fun I think that’s why they don’t realize how much physical activity they are really doing,said,Nathan Vincent P.E. Teacher ."
Vincent says anytime the Lu interactive Playground adds a new application, the system updates automatically.
The interactive playground cost the Franklin County School System about 15- thousand dollars.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.