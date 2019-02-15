$100K in drugs found during Marshall County traffic stop, deputies say

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports that a traffic stop in the Grant area yielded a drug trafficking bust.
Deputies say they noticed a powdery substance on an occupant’s shirt. She was identified as Destiny Nicole McClendon. A narcotics agent was called in.
Deputies say a field test of the substance indicated it was heroin. They also said approximately one-quarter pound of methamphetamine was also recovered from McClendon.
Investigators say this amount of narcotics has an estimated street value of $100,000.
McClendon was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and is being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $1 million bond. More charges are expected.
Agents from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and Marshall County Drug Task Force assisted.
