Investigation continues into what sparked Tuscumbia shooting that left 2 dead, 1 critical

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - The investigation continues into what sparked a shooting in Tuscumbia that left two people dead and another in critical condition at UAB. The community is in shock and investigators are searching for answers in the wake of the violence that ripped apart three families.
“The tragedy is you got three 19-year-olds, two dead, and one that’s life will never be the samem" said Chief Tony Logan.
Alontae Nalls and Gavin Cole died from gunshot wounds. Investigators want to talk to Reginald Thompson, who is the only person who survived the shooting.
“It happened in our community in a very vibrant part of our community where the Rec center is located," said Logan.
Logan says there are still more questions than answers right now in the triple shooting that happened in the rec center parking lot. The community is reeling and looking for answers.
“We are interviewing witnesses and people who may have had cameras at their home who can come forward and help find out more of what happen," said Logan.
Family and friends who know the victims want to know what happened too.
“It’s a hurtful feeling for our family. It’s terrible I don’t think we will get any rest until we get justice for them," said Nalls’ aunt, Whitney Ricks.
If you have any information, please contact the Tuscumbia Police Department.
