Human trafficking trial underway in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The victim testified she was 22 when she agreed to meet Timothy Staggs for a cleaning job. She testified when she met Staggs he exposed himself and asked her to have sex in exchange for money. The victim also told the court Staggs got her hooked on Xanax.
She says things got worse when she was arrested. She says former attorney Chip Dillard agreed to represent her and get her out of jail in exchange for sexual favors.
The attorney general’s office played tapes corroborating the victim’s story. Dillard and Staggs are on trial for human trafficking, sexual abuse, and witness intimidation.
Several people are on the witness list so the trial could take two to three weeks. We will follow the trial and bring you updates as it progresses.
The trial is expected to continue on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
