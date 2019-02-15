48 grams of meth found during traffic stop in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a traffic stop on Monday turned into a drug trafficking bust.
A DeKalb County Drug Task Force agent stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on College Road in Powell around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. After making contact with the two occupants, the task force agent reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Once an additional agent arrived on scene, agents began a search of the vehicle. They said they found methamphetamine, cocaine and a handgun. The handgun was later determined to be stolen out of Columbus, Georgia.
Agents said the passenger also admitted to having thrown marijuana out prior to the traffic stop.
Approximately 48 grams of meth and 2 grams of cocaine were recovered.
The passenger, Reginald Gilmore, 36, of Birmingham was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“This is a prime example of why patrol and attention to detail are so important in the fight against illegal drugs. The majority of this poison that’s taken off the street comes from proactive police work,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release. “I’d like to commend and personally thank these agents in their hard work and dedication to not only seizing these dangerous drugs, but also getting an illegal weapon out of the hands of criminals."
