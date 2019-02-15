‘Dollar General Baby’ turns 1, visits store where she was born

"At the Dollar General in Flint, we couldn't go anymore. My wife decides we better stop, the baby is coming," Tim said. "I walk over to the passenger side, open the door, recline my wife all the way back and here she comes! The only thing I had was the shirt on my back. As soon as Carter decides to make her grand entrance, I swoop in and clean her nostrils, her eyes and her mouth just to get some kind of reaction or cries and I did."