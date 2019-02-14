Cullman officer donating beard hair to be made into wigs for kids battling cancer

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - A Cullman police officer went above and beyond Wednesday when it came to serving and protecting.
Shannon Hale has been growing his beard out for over a year, reaching about a foot in length.
He decided Wednesday to cut it all off and donate the hair to be made into wigs for kids battling cancer.
He says being in law enforcement he sees a lot of life-changing events and this is one way he can help someone in need.
“Encourage anyone else who has any interest in helping out those that. We all see life-changing events and this is a way we can help someones life, so I would really encourage somebody to consider this,” Hale said.
