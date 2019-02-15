ALDOT: Stoplight coming to Highway 72 and Burgreen, Feds paying 90%

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - After months of resident concern, ALDOT studies and WAFF reports on the intersection of Highway 72 and Burgreen Road, a stoplight is coming.
ALDOT North Region Chief Engineer Curtis Vincent said after working with a consultant, the department has qualified for federal funding and will begin the process of installing a traffic light.
He said around $1.3 million from the Federal Highway Administration will install a stoplight and other improvements at the Limestone County intersection and road nearby.
Other improvements include turning lanes, reducing the number of driveways with access to the highway, and a service road running near the intersection.
Vincent said federal funding should cover 90 percent of the costs, with the remaining expenses being split by the state and county. The split is to be determined.
He said he hopes the project will be under contract within the next year.
Residents and business owners have told WAFF 48 News that the intersection is known for deadly crashes.
WAFF 48 News first reported on public concern about the intersection in July.
You can read more here:
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.