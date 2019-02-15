AL government contractors take steps to secure financial future

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The threat of a government shutdown is over after President Donald Trump signed the spending bill this week, but the last shutdown was the longest in history and it impacted hundreds of thousands of families.
In north Alabama, government contractors are taking steps to save money moving forward.
Like many couples, Katie Coleman and her husband are focused on their finances. They both work at Aetos Systems, a government contracting company in Huntsville.
Aetos provides employees with SmartDollar, a benefits package for companies of all sizes. It changes the way people handle money. Employees learn to:
• Get on a budget
• Build emergency savings
• Pay off debt
• Buy a home
• Pay for college
• Protect their assets
• Invest
“It starts with making sure that you’re on a written budget, making sure that you know where all of your money is going out to and really getting that under control. Most people feel like they got a raise once they start seeing exactly where every dollar goes,” Coleman said.
SmartDollar follows the same principles from money expert Dave Ramsey. And following each step of the program has worked for Katie and her husband.
“We’re in a much better financial situation than we were in before but also it’s given us a plan so that we have a game plan moving forward to make sure that we’re millionaires,” she said.
She adds: “It’s possible and achievable for everybody. It’s not a quick fix and it’s not going to happen tomorrow but there’s a set of steps where if you follow them and succeed, then you will be a millionaire.”
Jonathan Cantrell also works at Aetos Systems and says SmartDollar has given his family a lot of confidence when it comes to their financial future.
“My mindset of finances was one way, my wife’s vision was another way. It built team work following the baby steps. It allowed me to see my wife in different ways and my wife to see me in different ways which connected us even more. We are debt free. Student loans was a big Achilles heel for us,” he stated.
Those on the plan begin with saving $1,000 to have a small emergency fund while they’re working to get out of debt.
Once debts are gone, you work on your emergency fund which is 3-6 months of expenses, not income, in savings.
Then, you start putting 15 percent into retirement, and saving for your kids’ college tuition and paying off your house. The last step is putting money into investments.
Employees at Aetos Systems Inc. were prepared for the 35-day partial government shutdown and they’ll be prepared if there’s another one, they say, because they are becoming financially health.
And they attribute that to the SmartDollar, offered by Ramsey Solutions. They’re successfully learning to budget, working to eliminate debt, and saving for emergencies.
USA Today reports that federal workers are re-committing to saving to help get through the next unexpected event. More than half plan to add more money to their savings, while one in 10 who don’t have any emergency fund plan to start one.
“If someone has a financial plan and goals they’re going to achieve, then they’ll be set up for success even if something gets thrown in their way like a curve ball such as the furlough happening,” Coleman said.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.