Abandoned dog found in Jefferson Co., MO ditch, bound with tape

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An abandoned dog was found on Saturday, Feb. 9 by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with its legs and mouth bound with tape.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the dog was found alive in a ditch.
30-year-old Paul Garcia, of Barnhart, Missouri, has been arrested in connection to abandoning the dog.
He was charged with the Class E Felony of Animal Abuse and Armed Criminal Action.
His cash bond is set at $50,000.
According to the sheriff’s office, Garcia wrapped electrical and duct tape around the mouth and muzzle of the dachshund. His front and hind legs were also bound together by tape.
The dog was then transported to the area of Old State Road M and Schneider Road where he pulled over and threw the dog out of his window onto the side of the road.
The dog stayed there until a sheriff’s deputy located him, approximately 12 hours later.
He was found cold and malnourished and appeared to be suffering from a possible concussion.
A local animal hospital is treating the dog where he is doing much better. The sheriff’s office says he has become known as “Jimmy”.
Anyone with any information on the dog’s owners is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.
