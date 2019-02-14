Windy and cloudy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine's Day, Tennessee Valley! Love is in the air, and the air is flowing in strongly from the south at 15 mph, and gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A lovely evening is in store. After sunset, temperatures will drop into the 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
Friday wraps up the work week on the warm side and will also be quite cloudy. Rain returns tomorrow night and lasts through the overnight hours. A few showers are expected early Saturday morning, mostly before sunrise. Rain returns in a big way for the beginning of the new work week.
Sunday will feature showers and highs in the 60s. Monday cools down into the lower 50s and will also have rain. Tuesday will have the highest chance for rain with rain starting early, with times of heavy downpours, and widespread coverage across the Tennessee Valley. Because the area will have plenty of rain ahead of this wet weather event, Tuesday is an ALERT day to highlight the potential for flooding. Hydrology issued could extend into Wednesday with rain continuing, so stay tuned for the latest.
Rain chances will be in place from tomorrow to next weekend. Some days have higher rain coverage than others, and some days the rain will be gone before you wake up. Temperatures will not suffer too much with all of this rain and cloudiness. Highs will range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Overnight lows likely will not fall into the 30s, so no freezing temperatures first thing in the morning.
