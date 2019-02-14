Several TN Valley high schools competing in basketball tournament in Hanceville

HANCEVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Several Tennessee Valley high schools are participating in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Northwest Regional Tournament today in Hanceville.
The teams that win today’s game will be headed to the playoffs.
The James Clemens Girls basketball team lost to Spain Park this morning with a score of 60-38.
At last check the James Clemens High School boys were trailing Moutain Brook at halftime with a score of 33 - 21.
The following games left to play are:
- 12 p.m. - 7A Girls - Hewitt-Trussville vs. Austin
- 1:30 p.m. 7A Boys - Vestavia Hills vs. Florence
- 3 p.m. - 1A Girls - Phillips vs. Decatur Heritage
- 4:30 p.m. - 1A Boys - Mars Hill Bible vs. Decatur Heritage
- 6 p.m. -1A Girls - Belgreen vs. Falkville
- 7:30 p.m. - 1A Boys - Covenant Christian vs. Pickens County
