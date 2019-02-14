Police chase through Huntsville ends in wreck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A police chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a four vehicle wreck at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake.
The wreck happened around 2PM Thursday. Witnesses say law enforcement were chasing a black SUV when it collided with another vehicle head on. The vehicle that was hit head on collided with two other vehicles. The black SUV was briefly on fire.
Law enforcement officials say State Troopers initiated the pursuit after the driver of the black SUV wouldn’t stop when a trooper tried to pull him over. Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
State Troopers confirm two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms the driver who attempted to evade police was wanted on warrants for probation revocation and an unnamed felony. Huntsville Police were also seeking the driver on 5 warrants for failure to appear.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.