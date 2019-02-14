Limestone County deputies make major fentanyl bust

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County deputies say they’ve taken more than 2 grams of fentanyl off the streets.
A major drug bust was carried out Thursday afternoon. Deputies also confiscated marijuana, prescription medicine, a handgun and cash.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office 0.2 grams of fentanyl is a lethal dose.
Three suspects were taken into custody and face various drug possession and trafficking charges.
Limestone County Deputies say this is their biggest fentanyl bust in the last 12 months.
