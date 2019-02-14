‘He doesn’t even look human’: Racist rant at mom, son captured on video

PLAYA VISTA, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A Southern California resident was recorded in the middle of her racist tirade toward a mom and her young son.
In a video posted to social media, the woman can be heard yelling at them to get out of the neighborhood, after they parked on a public street to grab coffee.
"What are you? He doesn't even look human," the unidentified woman says. "OK, get off our street. You do not belong in Playa Vista."
Belinda Panelo said the worst of the rant wasn't even captured on camera.
"We pay $10,000 a month to keep you out," the woman says.
Panelo, a 44-year-old from West L.A., asked the woman if she was all right after being confronted. The angry resident responded, "We don't want you here. This is our street."
"I think it was more upsetting to me when I got home than it was, like, when it happened," Panelo said.
She said the woman kept asking what mix they were and kept calling them ugly, poor and subhuman. Panelo said she kept her wits about her, to show her son how to handle such a situation.
"You're trying to model the behavior that you want your child to," Panelo said. "You'd hope that in a situation that your child would react in a respectful way, maintaining their dignity but while still standing up for themselves."
She said she and her son had a nice conversation about race and history after they got home.
"I will not have one incident make me think that everybody who was in that neighborhood was like that, because it's not fair to generalize," Panelo said. "And we don't know if someone is suffering, if they have health issues."
The woman could not be found for comment.
Copyright 2019 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved.