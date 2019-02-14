Driver still sought in fatal hit-and-run in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur Police are hoping that by finding the right car, they can find the person who hit and killed Ricardo Brown on Oct. 28, 2018.
First responders found Brown unresponsive in the middle of 12th Avenue in Decatur. Investigators say Brown was hit by a white or pearl-colored car. It was last seen at a Speed Z gas station one block from the deadly hit-and-run.
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve this case. Specifically, they’re asking for any repair shop that has recently fixed a white car with front end and windshield damage to contact them.
If you have any information, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. Your tip could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.