Breezy & warm with some clouds today; Rainy pattern moving in

Some light scattered showers are possible as we move on into the overnight tonight as the cloud cover thickens a bit. Friday will be a gloomy day with cloud cover, some mist, and maybe even some patchy fog to start the day off. Temperatures will be right around 60 degrees with a south wind around 5 to 10 mph. By the evening we are expecting scattered showers to pick up and move across the area. These will be here overnight and early Saturday as well. Things dry up for the rest of Saturday, but more rain is on the way for Sunday.