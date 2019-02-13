Workers putting finishing touches on new multimillion dollar Florence Middle School

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Florence Middle School students and faculty members are just days away from a big move.
Workers are putting finishing touches on the new multimillion dollar new Florence Middle School.
Teachers and students are packing up their classrooms and lockers they are expected to officially move into the new Florence Middle School on Tuesday.
Assistant Superintendent Connie Wallace who says carpenters and electricians are putting their final touches on the new facility.
More than a thousand desks, chairs, and other pieces of furniture have been moved into the new $35 million middle school.
Wallace says teachers and students are thrilled
“We will give teachers Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to come in and get their classroom all set up," said Wallace.
There will be an open house for the community that will be scheduled for next month, so everyone can have an opportunity to see the new facility.
