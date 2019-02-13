5th grade students at one local school will attend Space Camp for a week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 5th grade students at Owens Cross Roads Elementary School are celebrating some exciting news. They filled their school gym for what they thought was an assembly, but they quickly found out they were chosen to attend Space Camp for free.
It’s all possible thanks to a huge check for $24,000.
“It’s a premium experience that definitely has a premium price and it’s just not an opportunity that kids have on a regular basis,” said Principal Mitchell Hampton.
All of the kids we talked to are excited.
"I’ve always heard of it and I’ve always wanted to go there, but to have the opportunity to go without paying is really exciting,” said Kayna Wilson.
“It’s really exciting because I don’t think I’ve done a field trip that’s been more than a day,” said Carson Long.
The goal of Space Camp is more than just a fun get-away. The principal hopes some of the students find out their passion and possible career.
“They’re going to have an opportunity to see that this is not a field that’s unattainable to me. I’m capable of doing this work,” said Hampton.
Free Space Camp is only possible thanks to an endowment left by Elmer Hargis and administered by Huntsville Elks Lodge. This is the 9th year students have been able to go to Space Camp for free and there’s enough money to send kids for 50 years.
Space Camp normally cost Alabama students $499. All of the 5th graders at Owens Cross Roads School will attend Space Camp April 21st through April 26th. In case you’re wondering, the school was chosen randomly.
