Target recalls toddler boots due to choking hazard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Target recalls thousands of toddler boots because a piece of the shoe is detaching and can become a choking hazard for children. So far four complaints have been reported but no injuries according to Target.
Target wants customers to immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.
This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
