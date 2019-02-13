Sunny and nice today, but a wet pattern is on the way

After Thursday, a wet pattern will take place for the rest of the week into next week. Temperatures will stay around average, or even slightly higher, but the Tennessee Valley will have a decent shot for showers every day from Friday to even next Friday. Rain chances look to loosen up at the end of next week, but all of this rain will no real break could cause issues as far as flooding is concerned, especially on Tuesday with an 80% rain chance, so stay tuned for the latest.