Second person arrested for murder in Phil Campbell

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police in Franklin County have made another arrest in a murder in Phil Campbell.
Authorities took Thomas Martin into custody and charged him with murder on Wednesday morning
You may remember police took Brittany Barnett into custody earlier in the month in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Jason Poore.
Authorities in Franklin County say they are continuing to investigate Poore’s murder and are working to make sure all those involved are brought to justice.
