Second person arrested for murder in Phil Campbell

Second person arrested for murder in Phil Campbell
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 13, 2019 at 11:54 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 11:54 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police in Franklin County have made another arrest in a murder in Phil Campbell.

Authorities took Thomas Martin into custody and charged him with murder on Wednesday morning

READ MORE: Woman arrested in Phil Campbell murder

You may remember police took Brittany Barnett into custody earlier in the month in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Jason Poore.

Authorities in Franklin County say they are continuing to investigate Poore’s murder and are working to make sure all those involved are brought to justice.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.