Russellville High School hosts largest high school blood drive in northwest Alabama

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - It was a big day for Russellville High as they hosted the largest high school blood drive in northwest Alabama Tuesday.
The blood supply is low in rural Alabama. Organizers say by donating just one pint of blood your helping someone right here in your community.
“We are going to give it back to our community to people who need it. So, it just gives us a sense of self-worth to know we are giving back something bigger than ourselves,” said student Elizabeth Pierce.
Students and The American Red Cross worked their hardest to collect 350 pints of blood.
That equates to helping a thousand people in their community. Many of the students who volunteered say this blood drive impacts their lives on a personal level.
" I have had people in my life in the hospital a lot and I have had to deal with needing donations of blood. It’s very beautiful to see people in our own community giving blood to people they don’t even know," said student Morgan Seay.
All the students want to thank everyone who came out to donate blood. They say will know the exact number of pints they collected next week.
