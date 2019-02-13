New Huntsville schools chief financial officer vote postponed to Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The news on who will take over Huntsville City Schools finances will have to wait.
The school board was scheduled to vote on the five finalists Tuesday, but District 4 board member Walker McGinnis was unable to attend.
As a result, the board voted to postpone the vote until Thursday. The time of the meeting is unclear.
The winner will inherit a financial situation with a host of challenges.
Interim CFO Robert Terry said the district is $5 million to $6 million short on its state-mandated savings account, and it will likely take years before its replenished.
The district is also not filling positions as they become open. Terry said it’s looking for the “easy things" to cut.
District 1 board member Michelle Watkins attended a school board session for the first time since appearing to court Monday on a misdemeanor harassment charge.
She had a large number of supporters at court, and the support continued with a gift basket and balloons waiting at her seat before the session.
