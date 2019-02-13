Much colder this morning with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps

Thursday is looking nice to start with sunshine and the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase as we move through the morning and into the afternoon with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. This will bring in some more warmth as well with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. While we are expecting overcast skies for the evening, I anticipate most of the Valley to stay dry. The Shoals may see a brief shower or two, but overall the chances are low.