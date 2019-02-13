Much colder this morning with plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temps

Bundle up. This morning’s temperatures are much colder than what we saw yesterday. Many spots are 25 to 30 degrees colder right now compared to this point yesterday.
Most spots are waking up to the low to mid 30s out there across the Tennessee Valley and with a northwest breeze we have feels-like temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. However, skies are clear and that will remain the case for the rest of the day. Today should be the best day of the workweek with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the mid-50s. Wind should stay light from the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday is looking nice to start with sunshine and the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase as we move through the morning and into the afternoon with a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. This will bring in some more warmth as well with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. While we are expecting overcast skies for the evening, I anticipate most of the Valley to stay dry. The Shoals may see a brief shower or two, but overall the chances are low.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
