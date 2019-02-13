Morgan County commissioners unanimously support Alabama gas tax increase

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - It doesn’t seem to matter where you live in the Tennessee Valley, lawmakers have the same concern when it comes to infrastructure. The Morgan County Commission unanimously adopted a resolution supporting a gas tax increase.
Members of the Morgan County Commission are in charge of more than 1,000 miles of road. They say every 15 years they should be repaved to prevent potholes and other safety concerns, but there is only so much money in the budget, which is why they’re all in favor of a gas tax increase.
We spoke with people at gas stations and they say they’d be willing to pay more if the money goes where leaders say it will.
“I’d definitely would be willing to pay more if the roads we’re fixed. Yes I would,” said Patricia Wills.
The gas tax hasn’t been raised since 1992. Gas mileage has increased but the tax has stayed the same and the infrastructure has gotten worse.
“They’re awful, there’s potholes everywhere. The bridges are not maintained,” said Tyler Wilson.
“I think they need a lot of help. I think when we get out and ride around on the weekends, other county roads compared to here in Morgan County are much better,” said Wills.
“We have 125 bridges and 40 of those bridges are over 50 years old, so it’s getting critical,” said Chairman Ray Long.
State lawmakers are still debating how much of a gas tax increase we should see. Chairman Long says even if it were just 8 cents, that would bring millions of dollars to Morgan County.
Chairman Long says Gov. Ivey is asking for a 12 cent gas tax increase. Half of the money would go to the Alabama Department of Transportation and the rest would be split between cities and counties
