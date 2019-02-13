Minor league ballpark bans peanuts and Cracker Jack

HARTFORD, CT (CNN/Gray News) - Two baseball game staples have been banned at a Connecticut ballpark.
The Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford will no longer allow peanuts at its games. That includes the ones in Cracker Jack, so no more asking for “some peanuts and Cracker Jack” during the seventh inning stretch.
So, the Hartford Yard Goats are offering two season tickets to the fan who rewrites that line of the song.
The stadium is home to the the Double-A team affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. The venue claims it is the first pro sports venue to go completely peanut-free.
The decision came after meeting with concerned parents of children with peanut and tree nut allergies.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said in a press release. “With more than 200 food items available, it makes sense to eliminate just two that allows fans with peanut allergies to attend games.”
