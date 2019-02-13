Marshall County sheriff’s officials seeking people attempting to smuggle contraband into jail

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff is trying to plug the holes in his jail.
He says the staff has made major progress but people are still trying to contraband into the building from the outside.
An inmate has now been charged with attempting to receive some.
21-year-old Luke Brandon Couch was arrested over the weekend on Saturday after someone attempted to push contraband through a vent and he played tug of war with a corrections officer on the other side of that vent for the contraband.
Sheriff’s officials say they’ve got most all of the contraband out of the jail. Now they’re having problems with residents trying to put it back in.
In the last two weeks, sheriff’s officials have confiscated two attempts to get wrapped up long packages into the jail. They’ve since opened them and found items like tobacco, drugs, tools, and cell phones.
Sheriff Phil Sims says they've been working to get the old holes in the jail filled to stop some of these attempts.
He feels there's a small group of people determined to bring illegal items and get them to people on the inside.
“We’ve made some in roads to who that group is and who they’re talking to on the inside so our message to them is keep it up. If you want to go to jail keep it up. We got all this right here and like I said we’re going to finger print it. If you fingerprint comes back on it, it’s going to be a bad day for you,” said Sims.
Sims is asking the public if they have any information about who is responsible to call them at the sheriff’s office
