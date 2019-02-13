1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near recreation center in Tuscumbia

(WAFF) - One man has been reported dead in a shooting in Tuscumbia that injured two others.
Kerry Underwood, the mayor of Tuscumbia, confirms that the shooting took place near the Willie Green Recreation Center in Tuscumbia.
Chief Logan with Tuscumbia police confirms that one man was found dead in the woods after police arrived on scene.
Among those injured, one was airlifted to Tupelo, Mississippi, while another was taken to UAB. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say the three involved were riding in a vehicle when gunshots rang out.
There is no search for a suspect right now.
Nearby schools had to be put on lock-down as a result of the shooting.
Willie Green Recreation Center is a center for the young and elderly. It is closed right now as the investigation continues.
Multiple agencies are on the scene.
Authorities are asking those that have any information on this situation to contact police.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.