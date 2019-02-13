Huntsville police seize $600K in drugs, guns, cash

Source: WAFF
By Chris Joseph | February 13, 2019 at 2:55 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 2:59 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Wednesday the Huntsville Police Department announced it had seized large quantities of drugs from a Madison couple.

Officers found the following after a two-month investigation into Brenda Franklin and Edward Cox Jr.

  • 12 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 6 ounces of cocaine
  • 192 grams of oxycodone 
  • an AR-15
  • two semi-automatic hand guns 
  • a revolver 
  • more than $15,000 in cash 
Edward Cox Jr.
Edward Cox Jr. (Source: Madison County Jail)
Brenda Franklin
Brenda Franklin (Source: Madison County Jail)

Huntsville police, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, arrested Franklin and Cox at their Madison home Thursday before midnight.

Both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.

