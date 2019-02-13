Energy drink advertised as healthy may not be recommended for kids

(WAFF) - Viewers have been asking about an energy drunk kids are downing.
It’s called Bang, and it’s being advertised as the new, healthy alternative for energy drinks. But before you ditch your Red Bull, you may want to research what you’re actually consuming.
The label seems almost too good to be true: zero calories, zero fat and zero sugars. But that’s not all. It has three times more caffeine in one can than a 12 ounce cup of coffee.
“It’s got a heck of a lot of caffeine," said Dr. Tim Howard, a family practice physician.
Howard says compared to a can of Coke, which has 34 milligrams of caffeine, Bang has 300 milligrams, nearly nine times that amount of caffeine.
“If you look at recommendations for adults, and this is 18 and greater, for a healthy adult is 400 milligrams a day. This isn’t all at once," Howard said.
And for kids it’s even less.
“Let’s say you have an 88 pound kid, that’s 10 milligrams, a cup of coffee would be equivalent that they would be acceptable to have, but it’s not recommended,” he said.
Local speed and strength coach Blake Lancaster drinks Bang frequently, but he has some advice.
“Someone who may have been taking pre-workouts or things like that, some other kinds of stimulants, may not be as susceptible to it being very strong for you. But essentially I’ll drink half in the morning and half of one before I work out,” said Lancaster.
Lancaster trains high school, collegiate and professional athletes daily.
For kids under 18, he said, “I usually try and steer them away from it. Anything that I don’t want them to become dependent on something like that, pre-workouts or anything like that, I’ll kinda push them away from.”
The athletic trainer and doctor agree.
“If kids are trying to stay awake and get that caffeine boost, would this be your recommendation? Absolutely not,” said Howard. “Heart rate and blood pressure increase. Nervousness and feeling jittery are all side effects of drinking too much caffeine.”
He also says to be sure to talk to your kids and know what they’re consuming.
Bang does state on the label that it’s not a beverage recommended for someone under the age of 18.
WAFF 48 News reached out to the manufacturer for a phone interview but have not heard back.
