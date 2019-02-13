Ambulance service just short of target in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The troubles continue in Decatur for the First Response Ambulance service.
The company has been under fire for not making it to calls in it’s 8 minute target time.
Now, new data released by Decatur fire and rescue shows that the service met that target 88 percent of the time in the last quarter of 2018.
According to a city ordinance, it must meet the 8 minute window 90 percent of the time. The company’s director tells our news partners at the Decatur Daily that most of the misses are only by a couple of seconds.
Decatur’s fire chief says the ambulance company is keeping the fire department in the dark about it’s policies and plans to get better.
