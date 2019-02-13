AL woman’s brain tumor recovery prompts presidential surprise

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - 27-year-old Alabama resident and brain tumor survivor Rachel Robbins was surprised to get a personal letter in the mail from an unexpected sender. The return address, one of the most famous in the country: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. You know the house. It’s the white one.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sent a letter from the White House to Eufaula wishing Robbins well with her health, according to a release from the nonprofit Liberty Council. Robbins is a former Liberty Council staff member.
The president and first lady wrote:
“We recently learned of the courage and tenacity you have displayed during the course of your illness. We are keeping you and your loved ones in our prayers and send our warmest wishes for a swift and full recovery. We hope that the love and support of friends and family strengthens and encourages you during this difficult time. We ask that God grant you comfort and strength as you continue this brave battle. Our thoughts and praters are with you. Get well soon!”
The tumor removed from the back of Robbins’ brain was larger than a lime, and while it was successfully removed, she still has to complete additional treatment to ensure her health continues to improve.
Rachel was overwhelmed by the letter, Liberty Council said.
“I was so impressed and touched that the President of the United States would acknowledge God and take the time to ask him to help me. It is overwhelming to receive such a personal letter from the President and the first lady,” Robbins explained.
“Rachel lights up a room with her smile. Her love for the Lord is evident. We have been praying for Rachel and we know many people around the world are lifting her up in prayer,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. “We are asking people to continue to pray for Rachel and her family. No matter the circumstances, nothing is impossible for God. Throughout the process, Rachel has demonstrated an unusual peace and trust that only comes from a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Rachel is now a nursing student at the University of South Alabama.
