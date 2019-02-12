Storms for your morning commute; Cooler, drier air overnight

Grab that umbrella and pack your patience this morning. A line of storms has been pushing through the Tennessee Valley this morning and will likely cause some issues for your morning commute.
No severe weather is expected this morning, but heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany this line as it moves across the Valley. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible with this line of storms. Heavy rain inside this line of rain could drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Pair that with some gusty winds and you could see some downed trees and possibly some power outages. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well, gusting from the south at 15 to 30 mph. As the front passes through those winds will turn to the northwest. That turn to the northwest will drive in much cooler air for the evening and overnight.
Temperatures this morning are into the low to mid 60s, but those temperatures will plummet as we move into the overnight. We will likely be into the low 50s by the evening commute and most spots will wake up on Wednesday with the low 30s. Skies will clear overnight tonight and we will have a gorgeous day for Wednesday with the mid 50s and sunshine. Thursday will start dry before late day showers move in for the Shoals and overnight into Friday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
