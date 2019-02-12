Storms for your morning commute; Cooler, drier air overnight

No severe weather is expected this morning, but heavy rain and gusty winds will accompany this line as it moves across the Valley. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible with this line of storms. Heavy rain inside this line of rain could drop 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Pair that with some gusty winds and you could see some downed trees and possibly some power outages. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well, gusting from the south at 15 to 30 mph. As the front passes through those winds will turn to the northwest. That turn to the northwest will drive in much cooler air for the evening and overnight.