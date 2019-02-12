Pleasant week ahead with some rain chances

(WAFF) - It will be a cold start to your Wednesday. The wind will make if feel like the 20s to begin the day with the actual temperatures near freezing. By noon we will be close to 50 with sunshine.
More sun for the rest of the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. More nice weather is forecast for Thursday. Valentine’s Day will feature highs near 60 with a partly sunny sky. Scattered light rain showers will be possible after midnight. Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the 50s. Rain chances pick up late Friday night into Saturday morning.
A break in the rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening but more rain will move in early Sunday. Highs in the 50s this weekend. A big rain maker is headed our way early next week. Rain will become widespread Tuesday and it will likely continue into Wednesday. We are monitoring the potential for some flash flooding in the Tennessee Valley next week with up to 3 inches of rain possible.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.