Morgan County selling confiscated vehicles

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Are you in the market for a new vehicle? The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has been given approval to sell eight vehicles that were previously confiscated and seized during a crime.
When a vehicle is involved in a crime law enforcement can take it and park it until trail. After the trial, if the court condemns a vehicle the sheriff's department can sell it to recoup any money owed.
On Tuesday the Morgan County Commission gave Sheriff Ron Puckett permission to auction off the following vehicles: 1993 Honda Shadow Motorcycle, 1993 GMC 1500, 1995 Ford mustang, 1996 Nissan 200 SX, 1999 Chevy Blazer, 2003 Chevy Cavalier, 2006 Nissan 350 Z, and a 2004 Kawasaki ZX 1000 C1.
"We may get $20,000 but that money will go back to the sheriff’s department for future law enforcement equipment and investigation work,” said Chairman Ray Long.
The vehicles will be sold on this website: www.govdeals.com.
