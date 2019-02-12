Man charged with kidnapping, rape in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur police have made an arrest in a kidnapping and sex assault investigation.
On Tuesday, police responded to Hardee’s on 6th Avenue SE in reference to a reported assault. Police say the victim had left the residence of the offense and called 911 when she got to Hardee’s.
The victim had multiple lacerations on her head and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
During the preliminary investigation, the perpetrator was identified as Rodney Brown.
Shortly after the victim was transported to the hospital, Brown was found walking on Highway 31S.
After meeting with the victim, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Brown charging him with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree rape.
Circuit Judge Steve Brown set the bond for each charge at $100,000.
Brown is being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bond.
