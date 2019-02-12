Limestone County inmate’s girlfriend charged with helping him escape

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County investigators have arrested the girlfriend of Joseph Lee Davis, the inmate who walked off his work release detail at CPI on Monday.
Sandi Slaton, 33, of Athens is charged with first-degree facilitating escape and second-degree promoting prison contraband. She is held in the Limestone County Jail on $30,000 bond.
Investigators say Slaton confessed to providing Davis with a cellphone at his work site as well as bringing him money and alcohol along with food on occasion. Davis used the phone to communicate with Slaton and others to assist him with transportation during his escape.
Davis was recaptured on Tuesday.
