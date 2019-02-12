Upcoming job fair in Huntsville geared at providing many with new career path

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Are you someone who has been laid off or have you been out of the workforce for a while and you’re looking to get back in? What about a company with spots to fill ASAP?
A special upcoming event in Huntsville will bring all of those players to one place, giving many in the community the opportunity to turn over a new leaf in life.
The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with other agencies to host the upcoming Second Chance Job Fair and more than 40 companies are already signed up.
The chamber is collaborating with the local Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, other nonprofits, and community agencies for the inaugural event.
"It's really targeting job seekers who are unemployed, underemployed, those looking for a second chance, a second career opportunity. Maybe they've had some setbacks in life, maybe they haven't been able to complete their high school diploma or GED, or possibly having any kind of criminal convictions or just not really being able to get out and make the most of opportunities," explained Lydia Pennington, Industry Relations Director for the Chamber of Commerce.
Job seekers can come and see what's available and meet those hiring.
"There's no registration required. We just asked that they be dressed for success and ready to come and be hired. We do ask for them to have a resume in hand," Pennington said.
Contact the Alabama Career Center at 256-851-0537 if you'd like some help getting your resume ready.
And there's still room for more employers.
"If you can give someone a job that they love, it can impact their personal lives, their family's life and our community as a whole," Pennington added.
The job fair will be February 27th from 8 am to 1 pm at the Jaycee Community Building at 2180 Airport Road SW in Huntsville.
There is no cost to participate in this job fair. Companies are asked to register with the chamber to reserve a booth.
