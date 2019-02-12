Huntsville police officer injured in wreck on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville police officer was hurt in an on-duty car wreck Monday evening.
The officer was working a multi-vehicle wreck eastbound on Interstate 565 near Glenn Hearn just after 7 p.m. The officer was protecting the wreck scene in the far left lane with his police blue lights flashing while the wreckers were in the process of removing a wrecked vehicle.
While the officer was working on paperwork in his patrol vehicle, another oncoming vehicle east bound hit him from behind, according to police. A second vehicle then struck the first vehicle.
The officer went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.
