Huntsville police officer injured in wreck on I-565
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 11, 2019 at 10:12 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 1:53 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville police officer was hurt in an on-duty car wreck Monday evening.

The officer was working a multi-vehicle wreck eastbound on Interstate 565 near Glenn Hearn just after 7 p.m. The officer was protecting the wreck scene in the far left lane with his police blue lights flashing while the wreckers were in the process of removing a wrecked vehicle.

While the officer was working on paperwork in his patrol vehicle, another oncoming vehicle east bound hit him from behind, according to police. A second vehicle then struck the first vehicle.

The officer went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

