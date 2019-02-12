Free nutrition classes for busy Huntsville families start this week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Healthy Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital are offering six free “Good Nutrition for Busy Families” classes, starting Feb. 12.
These one hour classes are taught by Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center Registered Dietician Nutritionists Anna Key and Juliana Wright.
The goal is to supply families with tips and tricks for meal prep, snacks and on the run food choices.
Household caregivers are encouraged to attend one of the sessions, and even to bring children 12+ years and older to help them understand the importance of healthy decisions.
“We started partnering with Healthy Huntsville on free nutrition classes this time last year and have tackled different topics such as “Good Nutrient for Busy People” and “ Good Nutrition Over the Holidays,” says Kevin Ready, Program Manager at the Wellness Center Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall.
“These classes have been well attended and the community really seems to enjoy the information they receive from Anna and Juliana!”
Good Nutrition for Busy Families Locations & Times
Wellness Center Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall
1963 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801
*Tuesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.
*Tuesday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Wellness Center Madison Hospital
8391 US-72, Madison, AL 35758
* Wednesday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m.
*Monday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Wellness Center Jones Valley
1345 4 Mile Post Road SE, Huntsville, AL 35802
*Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m.
*Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m.
