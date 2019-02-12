Ex-Madison County SRO pleads guilty to charges of sodomy and engaging in a sex act with a student

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Jerome Heard plead guilty to charges of Sodomy in the First Degree and School Employee Engaging In Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student.
The plea stems from his arrest nearly two years ago, when investigators say Heard engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old student during the 2012-2013 school year. Heard was a school resource officer at Sparkman High School, Monrovia Middle School and Meridianville Middle School.
