Ex-Madison County SRO pleads guilty to charges of sodomy and engaging in a sex act with a student

February 12, 2019 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 10:32 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Jerome Heard plead guilty to charges of Sodomy in the First Degree and School Employee Engaging In Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student.

The plea stems from his arrest nearly two years ago, when investigators say Heard engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old student during the 2012-2013 school year. Heard was a school resource officer at Sparkman High School, Monrovia Middle School and Meridianville Middle School.

