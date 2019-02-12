Muscle Shoals man charged with exposing genitals at red light in Athens

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Athens after police say he exposed his genitals while sitting at a red light.
On Feb. 6, a motorist was stopped at a red light on U.S. 72 at Interstate 65 when she noticed a red Impala stopped beside her, according to police. She said the Impala’s driver was staring at her while he exposed his genitals.
Police said the woman got the suspect’s tag number and gave a very good description of the vehicle.
A detective was able to locate and interview the driver, 30-year-old Robert Gene Hill of Muscle Shoals. Hill was arrested on Tuesday on one count of indecent exposure and released on bond.
