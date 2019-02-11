Limestone County inmate recaptured after walking off work release site

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The manhunt for an escaped Limestone County inmate is over.
On Tuesday night, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Joseph Lee Davis is back in custody. Deputies say more information will be released on Wednesday.
Davis walked off his job site at CPI on Highway 127 on Monday.
His girlfriend, Sandi Slaton, is charged with helping him escape.
Davis was serving time for burglary charges and is currently in the work release program.
He has precious convictions for a number of things, including receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol, burglary, theft, and possession of a controlled substance among other charges.
