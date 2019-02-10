Former Alabama linebacker prepares for NFL Combine

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Training for the NFL is no joke, and for former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson it’s all work and no play before the Combine.
Wilson is going to the Combine at the end of February, to prove he’s worthy of his predicted first round position.
"Right now he's doing two-a-days,” said Madhouse trainer Tracy Varner. “He gets a morning session, he's on a diet. Cardio."
"Some people may think I'm slow,” said Wilson. “Some people may think I can't move in space well. There's a lot of things that I feel like I gotta prove and I'm gonna show."
One skill that pops out to NFL scouts? His ball skills.
"Mack can rush the passer, Mack can play the run, Mack can cover, kid can play special teams,” said Varner. “He can play anywhere."
His coverage ability also makes him very eye popping on film and very desirable for any of the 32 teams.
“With me being so young approaching the NFL, the older guys, I still want them to know I'm about business,” Wilson said. “I want them to know yeah this rookie is coming in, he's ready to play and take someone's spot. I'm just gonna be ready to contribute anywhere that's possible."
Through it all, one thing above all else motivates Wilson.
"With my mom being a single mom, just thinking about how hard it was for her,” he said. “We'll never have to go back with me moving forward in life. I wanna really be able to take care of my mom because she's been through a lot and I feel like she deserves it."
The NFL Combine begins in Indianapolis on Feb. 26.
