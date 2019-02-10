Temperatures in the 50s and rain chances increasing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Cloud cover will continue to increase late tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s, a stray shower or two will be possible.
Sunday will stay mostly cloudy to overcast with highs near 50 degrees and breezy winds, off and on showers are expected periodically throughout the day.
Rain chances will increase by Monday as warmer air returns to the Tennessee Valley.
We continue to track the possibility of some isolated, stronger storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.
These storms will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and some gusty winds. Rain and storm chances will decrease by lunchtime on Tuesday with clearing skies overnight, Wednesday morning temperatures will be chilly in the 30s.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail on Wednesday with seasonal highs in the middle 50s.
Rain showers will return for Valentine’s Day on Thursday and linger into Friday with highs staying in the 50s.
