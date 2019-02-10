Rainy start to the week

Light showers are spreading eastward as they provide rain for portions of the Tennessee Valley. Rain coverage will decrease around 12 noon. Clouds will hang tight. Highs will be near 50 degrees.
Rain is a possibility once again Monday with cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to elevate into the lower 60 Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday has the highest rain chance. Showers and possibly a few storms will develop because of a cold front that will sweep through Tuesday.
Wednesday will bring back mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Valentine’s Day features partly cloudy skies during the daylight hours, but rain could impact plans during the nighttime hours.
